How to watch South Carolina vs Kentucky, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) head to Kroger Field in Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Saturday. Both teams are coming off wins, but it’s safe to say they took very different routes to get there, and this matchup is sure to bring the fireworks.
The Gamecocks narrowly escaped disaster in their opener against Old Dominion, squeaking out a 23-19 win. With the game on the line late in the 4th quarter, running back Lanorris Sellers bulldozed his way into the end zone on a 3-yard run to secure the victory. It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win, and South Carolina will be looking to clean things up as they face a tougher opponent in the Wildcats.
The Wildcats, on the other hand, showed no mercy in their opener, blanking Southern Miss 31-0. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff had a strong game, throwing for 169 yards and 3 TDs while adding 35 rushing yards, although he did toss an interception. The Wildcats' defense allowed 5 rushing yards on 12 attempts and only 126 passing yards. If they can bring that same energy against South Carolina, it could be a long day for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina vs Kentucky
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
South Carolina vs Kentucky (-9.5)
O/U: 41.5
