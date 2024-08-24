How to watch SMU vs. Nevada live: time, TV channel, FREE live stream
The SMU Mustangs will open up the season against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday.
By Kilty Cleary
College football is back, and Week 0 action kicks off with the SMU Mustangs taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Nevada, this Saturday. The Mustangs are riding high after an impressive 2023 season, where they dominated the AAC with an 8-0 record and finished 11-3 overall. Now, they’re stepping into the ACC and looking to start strong.
If you don’t have cable, we have you covered. Here’s how you can catch the game:
Watch: SMU vs. New Mexico Live
Tune into the opening weekend of college football, here is everything you need to watch and stream the action tonight:
SMU vs. New Mexico
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
SMU (-27.5) vs. New Mexico
O/U: 55.5