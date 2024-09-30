How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions time, channel and live stream
The Detroit Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks At Ford Field in the second game on Monday Night Football, which will air on ABC and fuboTV.
The Detroit Lions had a bounce-back win in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. The Lions still don't seem to be at full potential after their NFC Championship appearance last year. There's a chance we will finally see them in full force on Monday night during this primetime matchup.
The Seattle Seahawks have started off the 2024 NFL season with a very solid 3-0 record. The only scare came in week 2 when they went into overtime against the New England Patriots, but Seahawks Kicker Jason Meyers ended up scoring the game-winning field goal to seal it. They will look to keep their undefeated record on Monday night.
Fun Fact: The Seahawks have a perfect record against the Lions since 2012, winning all six matchups between the two teams.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions
- Date: Monday, September 30
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions (-4)
O/U: 47
