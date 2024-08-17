How to watch Seahawks at Titans: live stream, time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Tennessee Titans host the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday at Nissan Stadium! Both teams are coming off impressive Week 1 victories, and each side is looking to build momentum before the season starts.
The Titans are riding high after a 17-13 victory over the 49ers last week. Will Levis got the start and made the most of his limited action, going 4-for-5 for 35 yards. With Levis set to start again this week, Titans fans will be watching closely to see how he continues to develop and command the offense.
The Seahawks kicked off their preseason with a 16-3 win over the Chargers. The game was all about defense and efficiency, with the Seahawks holding the Chargers to just three points. Sam Howell made the start and was impressive, throwing 27 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, making the most of his extended playing time.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC (KING- Seattle-Tacoma, WA), ABC (WKRN - Nashville)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
