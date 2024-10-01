How to watch Royals vs Orioles, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles are ready to battle it out in Charm City as the postseason gets underway. The best-of-three AL Wild Card Series kicks off Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
WATCH: Game 1: Royals vs. Orioles Live | Stream free on Fubo
In their regular-season meetings, the Orioles took 4 of 6 games against the Royals, giving them a slight edge heading into this series. However, it's the postseason now, and anything can happen. The Royals (86-76) managed to secure the No. 2 AL Wild Card slot despite some bumps down the stretch, while Baltimore (91-71) enters the series as the top AL Wild Card, finishing the season on a high note.
This will be a great series, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action.
WATCH: Game 1: Royals vs. Orioles Live | Stream free on Fubo
Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles
- Date: Tuesday, October 1
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas City Royals (+125) vs Baltimore Orioles (-150)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.