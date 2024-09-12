How to watch Red Sox vs Yankees, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The biggest rivalry in baseball is back as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for the first of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. The action kicks off Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET, and with the season series currently led by the Red Sox 5-4, the Yankees will be looking to even the score on home turf.
WATCH: Yankees vs Red Sox live on fuboTV
The Yankees are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals, securing two wins in their last three games, while the Red Sox enter Yankee Stadium on a hot streak. They’ve won 4 of their last 6 games, including taking two series against the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox.
Will the Yankees take advantage of their home field, or will the Red Sox continue their road dominance? Grab your popcorn and get ready for some baseball magic in the Bronx!
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
- Date: Thursday, September 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Odds and Betting Lines
Boston Red Sox (+165) vs. New York Yankees (-200)
O/U: 9
These odds are courtesy of BetMGM, if you're looking for some action on the MLB, visit BetMGM.