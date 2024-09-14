How to watch Prairie View vs Michigan State, live stream, channel and time
By Kilty Cleary
The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) are looking to stay undefeated as they take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) this Saturday at Spartan Stadium. After a hot start to the season, the Spartans are ready to roll, but don’t sleep on the Panthers—these FCS challengers are hungry for an upset.
It’s bound to be a day of action, energy, and excitement in East Lansing. Will the Spartans keep their streak alive, or will the Panthers pull off the surprise of the season? Get your popcorn ready, because this one's going to be fun! Kickoff’s coming, and you won’t want to miss it.
Prairie View vs Michigan State
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
