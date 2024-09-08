How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons: time, TV channel, live stream
The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2024 season when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons in a 1 p.m. showdown on Sunday afternoon.
Watch Steelers vs. Falcons Live | Stream on Fubo free
The Steelers will look for their first win after a fairly average 2023 campaign. With two new quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers will have to make a big decision about how and when to use these two weapons. They will also look to continue their defensive excellence under coach Mike Tomlin.
Falcons fans are gearing up for a new and exciting season with new veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins under center. With a fantastic young core comprising TE Kyle Pitts, WR Drake London, and RB Bijan Robinson, the Falcons hope to find new success behind Cousins. Atlanta may have a chance to win their NFC South division, but they first must face the Steelers in week 1 of the NFL season.
Watch Steelers vs. Falcons Live | Stream on Fubo free
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NFL Games Live | Stream on Fubo free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons (-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
O/U: 42
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.