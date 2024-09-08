The Big Lead

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons: time, TV channel, live stream

Catch all the NFL action this week between the Steelers and Falcons in Week 1 live on Sunday.

Maceo Gifford

Week 1 Steelers vs. Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2024 season when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons in a 1 p.m. showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers will look for their first win after a fairly average 2023 campaign. With two new quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers will have to make a big decision about how and when to use these two weapons. They will also look to continue their defensive excellence under coach Mike Tomlin.

Falcons fans are gearing up for a new and exciting season with new veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins under center. With a fantastic young core comprising TE Kyle Pitts, WR Drake London, and RB Bijan Robinson, the Falcons hope to find new success behind Cousins. Atlanta may have a chance to win their NFC South division, but they first must face the Steelers in week 1 of the NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Atlanta Falcons (-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

O/U: 42

