How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens, TV channel, time, live stream
Catch all the Week 1 preseason action tonight when the Eagles hit the road to take on the Ravens.
By Kilty Cleary
The Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in their preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium this Friday
The Eagles are coming off a solid 2023 season, finishing with an 11-6 record and securing 2nd place in the competitive NFC East. Their playoff run was cut short by a tough 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Eagles have reloaded and are ready to soar even higher this season.
The Ravens, on the other hand, are riding high after finishing last season with a stellar 13-4 record, topping the AFC North. Despite their heartbreaking 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship, the Ravens are back with a vengeance, determined to go all the way this year.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Friday, August 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)