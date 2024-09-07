How to watch Peru vs Colombia, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Peru takes on Colombia in a South American showdown at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Friday in a matchday seven clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Peru, hungry for their first win in the qualifiers, will have the home crowd behind them as they fight to turn their fortunes around. Despite a tough start with no wins in six matches and just two points on the board, the Peruvian side is determined to put up a battle and keep their World Cup dreams alive.
Meanwhile, Colombia comes in flying high, sitting in third place with 12 points from six games. They’ve been in strong form and will be looking to continue their impressive run.
It’s an action-packed night in Lima, will Peru rise to the challenge and claim their first win, or will Colombia extend their dominance in the qualifiers? Tune in.
Peru vs. Colombia
- Date: Friday, September 6
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Peru (+450) vs. Colombia (-130)