How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Brazil will be looking to keep their momentum rolling when they head to Asuncion for Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Paraguay. Fresh off a victory, the Selecao are determined to rack up another three points on the road and continue their quest to secure a spot in the World Cup.
WATCH: Paraguay vs Brazil Live
However, Paraguay, sitting in seventh with 6 points, won’t be going down without a fight. They’re on a mission to climb the standings and give their home fans something to cheer about. A victory over the mighty Brazil would provide the perfect boost to their campaign and shake up the qualification race.
This will be a good one on Tuesday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Paraguay vs Brazil
- Date: Tuesday, September 10
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: Fanatiz PPV
- Live Stream: Fanatiz PPV - stream now
Starting Lineups
Paraguay possible starting lineup:
Fernandez; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso; Gomez, Villasanti, Bobadilla; Almiron, Enciso, Pitta
Brazil possible starting lineup:
Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Andre, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Henrique, Vinicius, Rodrygo
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Paraguay (+575) vs Brazil (-190)
