The Big Lead

How to watch Orioles vs Yankees, live stream, time and channel

Watch the Orioles and Yankees on Wednesday night as they get ready for the MLB Playoffs.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run.
Sep 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles will continue their three-game series when they take on the New York Yankees in the Bronx this Wednesday night.

The Orioles kicked off this 3-game series with a bang on Tuesday, launching three home runs en route to a 5-3 victory over the Yankees. This win was Baltimore's 5th in their last 6 games at Yankee Stadium, proving that they’re not intimidated by the pinstripes when playing in the Bronx.

For the Yankees, Tuesday’s loss was just their third since September 11, showing how strong they've been down the stretch. But now, they'll be looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since September 3-4. The stakes are high, and both teams have something to prove in this matchup.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

  • Date: Wednesday, September 25
  • Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Channel/Stream: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Check out all the MLB Odds at BetMGM. Odds were last updated at 6:15 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles (+110) vs. New York Yankees (-135)

O/U: 8.5

