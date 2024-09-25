How to watch Orioles vs Yankees, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Baltimore Orioles will continue their three-game series when they take on the New York Yankees in the Bronx this Wednesday night.
The Orioles kicked off this 3-game series with a bang on Tuesday, launching three home runs en route to a 5-3 victory over the Yankees. This win was Baltimore's 5th in their last 6 games at Yankee Stadium, proving that they’re not intimidated by the pinstripes when playing in the Bronx.
For the Yankees, Tuesday’s loss was just their third since September 11, showing how strong they've been down the stretch. But now, they'll be looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since September 3-4. The stakes are high, and both teams have something to prove in this matchup.
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
