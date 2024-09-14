How to Watch Oregon vs Oregon State: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will face off against the Oregon State Beavers in the 127th meeting of the Civil War rivalry but the first with the teams being in different conferences. This legendary in-state rivalry is sure to be a classic and a game you will want to catch.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
The Oregon Ducks come into their third game of the season after winning their first two, although not in the fashion they were looking to, with their first game being a 10-point win against Idaho and their second coming on a walk-off field goal against Boise State. The Ducks, now a part of the Big 10, and led by new quarterback Dillion Gabriel, head into the rivalry matchup looking to right their early struggles and continue their undefeated season before entering Big 10 conference play next week.
On the other side, the Oregon State Beavers enter this matchup 2-0 after beating Idaho State 38-15 in Week 1 and then defeating San Diego State 21-0 in Week 2. The Beavers, still a part of the now two-team Pac 12, and guided by running back Jam Griffen, are looking to upset the top 10 rival on home field and continue their undefeated season.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
Oregon Ducks vs Oregon State Beavers
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oregon (-17) vs Oregon State
O/U: 49.5