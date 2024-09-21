How to watch Ole Miss tonight: TV channel, free live stream on SEC Network
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready for a Southern showdown as the Georgia Southern Eagles head to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. This matchup pits a Georgia Southern team coming off a big win against South Carolina State against an Ole Miss squad that has been steamrolling its competition all season long.
The Eagles are flying into Oxford with some momentum, currently sitting at 2-1 after a dominant win over South Carolina State. Georgia Southern looked sharp in that game, but they know that squaring off against the Rebels will be a whole different challenge.
Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels are firing on all cylinders. After dismantling Wake Forest on the road in Winston-Salem, Ole Miss heads into this matchup with a full head of steam.
Kiffin’s high-octane offense has been a nightmare for defenses, and if they keep clicking, Ole Miss could run away with this one. But could the Eagles slow down the Rebel train, or are they in for the same fate as Wake Forest?
#5 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ole Miss (-35.5) vs Georgia Southern
O/U: 68.5
