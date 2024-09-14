How to Watch Notre Dame vs Purdue: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers in the battle for the Shillelagh Trophy won't want to miss.
Notre Dame at Purdue – the Breakdown
The Fighting Irish enter the game with a 1-1 record after defeating a ranked Texas A&M team in Week 1 and then suffering a shocking upset to Northern Illinois at home in Week 2. Led by starting quarterback Riley Leonard the Fighting Irish are looking to get back on track to a CFP bid and capture a win against a Big 10 in-state rival.
WATCH: Notre Dame vs. Purdue Live
On the other sideline, the Boilermakers come into the matchup 1-0 on the season after beating Indiana State 49-0 in Week 1 and then having a bye in Week 2. The Boilermakers, led by defensive standout Dillon Thieneman, are looking to continue their early undefeated season by upsetting the ranked opponent on their stadium.
When, where and how to watch Notre Dame at Purdue
Notre Dame vs. Purdue
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-10) vs Purdue Boilermakers
O/U: 45.5
