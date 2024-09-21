How to watch Northern Illinois vs Buffalo, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Buffalo Bulls, who are 2-1 on the season will hit the road to face the undefeated 2-0 Northern Illinois Huskies at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois, for a MAC opener that promises some fireworks.
The Bulls are coming off a dominant 34-3 victory over UMass as they look to upset NIU on their home turf. Meanwhile, the Huskies are riding high after pulling off what might be the biggest upset of the season so far. In their last game, Northern Illinois went into South Bend and shocked then-No. 5 Notre Dame with a thrilling 16-14 victory.
Buffalo vs. #23 Northern Illinois
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois (-13.5)
O/U: 42.5
