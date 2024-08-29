How to watch North Carolina vs. Minnesota: live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The North Carolina Tar Heel and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are ready to kick off their 2024 season at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday night.
North Carolina is coming off an 8-5 season, they’ve said goodbye to Drake Maye, who was the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the heartbeat of their offense. They've added quarterback Max Johnson, who played at Texas A&M and LSU, and bring back running back Omarion Hampton, who’s coming off a monster season where he rushed for 1,504 yards and 16 touchdowns.
WATCH: Click here to Stream UNC vs. Minnesota Live
Minnesota is coming off a 6-7 season, but don't let that record fool you. This team is loaded with talent and hungry to prove themselves in 2024. They’ve added QB Max Brosmer, who’s fresh off a stint with the New Hampshire Wildcats and ready to make an impact in his first season in the Big Ten.
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
North Carolina Tar Heels (-1.5) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
O/U: 50.5