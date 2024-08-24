How to watch North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State live: time, FREE live stream
North Alabama will face Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, stream it live now.
By Kilty Cleary
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and North Alabama Lions will kick off their 2024 season with a Saturday night showdown at the Cramton Bowl. Both teams are eager to start their season on the right foot, making this matchup one to watch.
If you don’t have cable, we have you covered. Here’s how you can catch the game:
Watch: Southeast Missouri State vs. North Alabama Live
Tune into the opening weekend of college football, here is everything you need to watch and stream the action tonight:
North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)