How to watch NIU vs Notre Dame, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) are heading to Notre Dame Stadium to take on the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) in what promises to be an action-packed matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Huskies are coming in hot after a 54-14 thrashing of Western Illinois. QB Ethan Hampton was practically flawless, completing 18 of 20 passes for an impressive 328 yards and 5 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish pulled off a gritty 23-13 victory over No. 20 Texas A&M last Saturday, scoring 10 unanswered points in the final two minutes to seal the deal.
Northern Illinois vs Notre Dame
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Northern Illinois vs Notre Dame (-28)
O/U: 46.5
