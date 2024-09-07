The Big Lead

How to watch NIU vs Notre Dame, live stream, time and channel

Northern Illinois will take on No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) attempts to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) attempts to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) are heading to Notre Dame Stadium to take on the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) in what promises to be an action-packed matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Huskies are coming in hot after a 54-14 thrashing of Western Illinois. QB Ethan Hampton was practically flawless, completing 18 of 20 passes for an impressive 328 yards and 5 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish pulled off a gritty 23-13 victory over No. 20 Texas A&M last Saturday, scoring 10 unanswered points in the final two minutes to seal the deal.

Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo

Northern Illinois vs Notre Dame

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Northern Illinois vs Notre Dame (-28)

O/U: 46.5

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.