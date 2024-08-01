How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game tonight: live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The wait is over, football fans. The NFL is back on Thursday when the Houston Texans meet the Chicago Bears in the annual Hall of Fame Game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has kept his cards close to the vest on whether the starters will play on Thursday, most notably starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston is coming off a 10-7 season after making a trip to the divisional round of the playoffs. They have added some key pieces to the offense including Stefon Diggs, who will look to help them make a run this year.
On the other hand, the Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus have already decided to rest his starters in tonight's game. This means we won't see No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, and while it might be a bummer for Bears fans, we should see some other young talent that will be looking to make a name for themselves.
How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game for free
- Date: Thursday, August 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
