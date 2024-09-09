How to watch New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers, live stream, channel and time
The New York Jets will travel to the Bay Area to take on the defending NFC champs, the San Fransisco 49ers, at 8:15pm EST on Monday.
New York fans rejoice! Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make his second debut in a Jets jersey after a season-ending injury took him out for the entire 2023 season after only playing a couple of minutes. He will join a solid offensive cast and an elite defense to make for a scary Jets team.
The 49ers came off a Super Bowl appearance last season, and are hopeful to make it back to the big game again this season. As one of the deepest and most stacked positional teams in the NFL, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle, the 49ers will look to start the season off with a bang.
New York Jets vs. San Fransisco 49ers
- Date: Monday, September 9th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
San Fransisco 49ers (-4) vs. New York Jets
O/U: 43