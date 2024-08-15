How to watch New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Philadelphia Eagles will make the trip to Gillette Stadium on Thursday night to face the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
The Eagles are fresh off a 16-13 win over the Ravens in Week 1 of the preseason as they look to build on their standout defense, which allowed just 99 passing yards.
On the offensive side of the ball, QB Kenny Pickett had a solid game, going 14-for-22 with 89 passing yards and a touchdown. Eagles fans will have to wait to see Jalen Hurts since he hasn't played a preseason game since 2022.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are also coming off a solid performance from their defense, allowing just 124 yards passing while keeping them out of the endzone in a 17-3 victory in Week 1 of the preseason.
QB Bailey Zappe led the offense with poise in the opener, completing 12 of 20 passes for a team-high 108 yards. Coach Jerod Mayo said this week that Rookie QB Drake Maye will get much more playing time against the Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
- Date: Thursday, August 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, Local NBC (Philadelphia) ABC (Boston)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (-3)
O/U: 35.5