How to Watch New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are set to open up the 2024 NFL preseason this Thursday at Gillette Stadium. With both teams coming off challenging seasons, they’ve made bold moves and significant changes to shake things up.
Last season, the Panthers struggled, finishing with a disappointing 2-15 record. They have made some moves this offseason while bolstering their defense with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney. They also added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to give Bryce Young another weapon on offense.
On the other side, the Patriots had a rough season, ending with a 4-13 record. But this offseason, they’ve made some seismic shifts. The departure of legendary coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones has ushered in a new era, which includes Drake Maye, who is expected to get a lot of time tonight.
Here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the NFL action tonight for free on fuboTV.
Watch for Free on fuboTV
New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers
- Date: Thursday, August 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Watch for Free on fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New England Patriots (-6.5) vs Carolina Panthers
O/U: 34.5