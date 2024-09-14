How to watch Nevada vs Minnesota, live stream, channel and time
By Kilty Cleary
The Nevada Wolf Pack will head to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday.
Minnesota is coming off a 48-0 win over Rhode Island last week with quarterback Max Brosmer leading the charge with 271 yards on 24-of-30 passing and a few touchdowns.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo for free
On the other side, Nevada is looking to bounce back after a 20-17 loss to Georgia Southern. Quarterback Brendon Lewis did everything he could to keep his team in the game, throwing for 271 yards and a touchdown while scrambling for 97 yards and another score on the ground.
This will be a good one on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo for free
Nevada vs Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nevada vs Minnesota -17
O/U: 44.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.