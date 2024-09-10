How to watch Netherlands vs Germany, live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Netherlands will host Germany at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday in a UEFA Nations League showdown. This is a matchup between two old rivals, and both teams are coming off goal-filled performances in their opening games, making this face-off even more compelling.
The Dutch and the Germans each found the back of the net five times in their respective opening matches, sending a clear message to the rest of the group that they mean business. With both nations eyeing top spot in League A Group 3, this match could prove pivotal.
The Netherlands, riding high on confidence with their attack firing on all cylinders, will be looking to defend their home turf. Memphis Depay and company have been relentless in front of goal, and with a home crowd backing them, they’ll look to keep the momentum going.
Meanwhile, Germany's five-goal spectacle in the first matchday was a testament to their ability to dismantle any defense. They’ll arrive in Amsterdam with their sights set on stealing the top spot. Expect star players like Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz to lead the charge as Germany aims to stun their Dutch counterparts.
Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the UEFA Nations League today.
Netherlands vs Germany
- Date: Tuesday, September 10th
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Nations League Starting Lineups
Netherlands possible starting lineup:
Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee
Germany possible starting lineup:
Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Pavlovic; Musiala, Havertz, Wirtz; Fullkrug
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Netherlands (+150) vs Germany (+170)
Draw: +250