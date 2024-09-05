The Big Lead

How to watch Nations League: Denmark vs. Switzerland live stream, TV channel, time

Catch all the Nations League action on Thursday when Denmark welcomes Switzerland to Copenhagen.

By Kilty Cleary

Nov 26, 2022; Doha, Qatar; Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.
Nov 26, 2022; Doha, Qatar; Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard. / Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Denmark and Switzerland are gearing up to kick off their journey in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday in Copenhagen.

Denmark will be playing on their home turf with their passionate fans behind them as they look to make a statement. The Danes will be eager to start their campaign strong with a win to grab the early advantage in the group.

Meanwhile, Switzerland is no pushover, fresh off their solid performance in Euro 2024, they’ll be aiming to spoil Denmark’s party. The Swiss have a balanced squad packed with talent, and they’re more than capable of giving the Danes a run for their money.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the UEFA Nations League today.

Watch Nations League Live | Stream free on Fubo

Denmark vs. Switzerland

  • Date: Thursday, September 5th
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fubo Sports
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Nations League Starting Lineups

Denmark possible starting lineup:
Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Nelsson, Andersen; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Dorgu; Eriksen, Skov Olsen; Wind

Switzerland possible starting lineup:
Kobel; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Ndoye, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Vargas, Okafor; Embolo

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Denmark (+150) vs. Switzerland (+200)

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.