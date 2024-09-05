How to watch Nations League: Denmark vs. Switzerland live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
Denmark and Switzerland are gearing up to kick off their journey in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday in Copenhagen.
Denmark will be playing on their home turf with their passionate fans behind them as they look to make a statement. The Danes will be eager to start their campaign strong with a win to grab the early advantage in the group.
Meanwhile, Switzerland is no pushover, fresh off their solid performance in Euro 2024, they’ll be aiming to spoil Denmark’s party. The Swiss have a balanced squad packed with talent, and they’re more than capable of giving the Danes a run for their money.
Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the UEFA Nations League today.
Denmark vs. Switzerland
- Date: Thursday, September 5th
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
Nations League Starting Lineups
Denmark possible starting lineup:
Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Nelsson, Andersen; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Dorgu; Eriksen, Skov Olsen; Wind
Switzerland possible starting lineup:
Kobel; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Ndoye, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Vargas, Okafor; Embolo
