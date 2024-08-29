How to watch Murray State vs. Missouri live: time, TV channel, FREE live stream
Watch the Murray State Racers take on the No. 11 Missouri Tigers on Thursday night.
By Kilty Cleary
The Missouri Tigers are ready to kick off their 2024 season when they welcome the Murray State Racers to Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium this Thursday night.
Coming off a stellar 10-2 season, Missouri is riding high and ready to make some noise this season, They will get quarterback Brady Cook back under center as they look to pick up their first win of the year tonight.
Watch: Stream No. 11 Missouri vs. Murray State Live
On the flip side, Murray State is hitting the road with hopes of starting fresh after a rough 2-9 season in 2023. They will have South Dakota Mines transfer quarterback Jayden Johannsen suiting up to start against the Tigers hoping they can pull off an upset.
Watch: Stream No. 11 Missouri vs. Murray State Live
#11 Missouri Tigers vs. Murray State Racers
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)