How to watch Montana State at New Mexico live: TV channel, time, FREE live stream
Montana will open up their 2024 season against New Mexico on Saturday, stream the action live.
By Kilty Cleary
The Montana State Bobcats hit the road to face the New Mexico Lobos at University Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Montana State is coming off a strong 8-4 season, finishing 6-2 in the Big Sky Conference. The Bobcats were an offensive powerhouse last year, scoring 34 or more points in nine games.
New Mexico had a tough season, finishing 4-8 and tied for last in the Mountain West Conference with a 2-6 record. While the offense showed flashes of potential, the defense struggled, allowing 31 or more points in eight games.
If you don’t have cable and want to catch the action, we have you covered. Here’s how you can watch and stream the game:
WATCH: MONTANA STATE VS NEW MEXICO LIVE
Montana State vs. New Mexico
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Montana State (-13.5) vs. New Mexico
O/U: 54.5