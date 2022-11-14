How to Watch 'Monday Night Football': Eagles vs. Commanders
On Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up Week 10 by hosting the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Who Plays on Monday Night Football Tonight, November 14?
MATCHUP: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles
LOCATION: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The Eagles are looking to stay unbeaten, coming into the evening at 8-0 after a scalding start to the year. Jalen Hurts has taken the leap thanks in part to the addition of AJ Brown and looks like an MVP candidate. On the flip side, the Commanders are struggling again this season. Their trade for Carson Wentz didn't pay dividends early in the year and then the former No. 2 overall pick got hurt, thrusting Taylor Heinicke back into the spotlight. Washington plays hard with Heinicke back there but wins are in short supply, as evidenced by their 4-5 record that has them occupying last place in the NFC East.
What Time is Monday Night Football Tonight?
DATE: November 14, 2022
TIME: 8:15 p.m. ET
As always, Monday Night Football will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call. The game will be available on ESPN, but there will be no ManningCast this week as Peyton and Eli are off until Week 13.
What Channel is Monday Night Football On Tonight?
GAME: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
ANNOUNCERS: Joe Buck (PBP) and Troy Aikman (Color)
LIVE STREAM: ESPN.com, ESPN App, ESPN+
NFL Live Stream For Eagles vs. Commanders
The Eagles-Commanders game will be available to stream on ESPN.com, the ESPN mobile app, and ESPN+.
How Many Primetime Games Do the Eagles Have This Year?
The Eagles are a primetime darling in 2022. By the time the year is up, Philly will have played in at least five primetime games. Tonight's matchup against Washington will mark the fourth of the year. The fifth will come on Thanksgiving weekend, Sunday Night Football edition, against the Green Bay Packers. There's also a pretty good chance the Eagles get flexed into primetime later this year given how competitive the NFC East has been.
How Many Primetime Games Do the Commanders Have This Year?
The Commanders only have two primetime games this year. The first came in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears and was a game literally everybody wished they didn't watch. Tonight will be the second and final primetime game for Washington. They will probably not get a flex later in the year because they are both average and boring.
Last Time the Eagles Won on Monday Night Football
One need not look back very far to recall Philadelphia's last win on Monday Night Football. Back in September of this year, the Eagles took down the Vikings, 24-7, on a Monday night. It was a statement game for Philly as proof they were legit and a wake-up call for Minnesota, who has not lost a game since.
Last Time the Commanders Won on Monday Night Football
The Washington Commanders, as we know them, have never won a Monday Night Football game because tonight will be the franchise's first MNF game as the Commanders. The last time Washington won a Monday Night Football game was back in 2021, an ugly 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Eagles vs. Commanders Matchup History
The Eagles are 1-0 all-time against the Commanders, handling them with ease earlier this year by the score of 24-8.
However, these two teams have been meeting for a very long time even as the names have changed. All-time, Washington has a lifetime record of 88-82-5 against Philadelphia. While the Eagles have been generally much better in the 21st century, Washington really dominated them from the Great Depression to right before the Vietnam War. Things evened out a bit from there but it'll still take a few more years in the Eagles' favor to tie up the all-time record. Philly will get their opportunities, though, as they will meet twice a year as divisional foes for the foreseeable future.