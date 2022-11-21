How to Watch 'Monday Night Football': 49ers vs. Cardinals
This week's Monday Night Football matchup will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.
Who Plays on Monday Night Football Tonight, November 21?
MATCHUP: San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals
LOCATION: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
The Cardinals are trying their best to get some momentum going. They've alternated wins and losses all season and matters have not been helped by Kyler Murray getting banged up again. The 49ers, on the other hand, are winners of two straight as the defense rounds into form and Christian McCaffrey gets acclimated to the offense. The two playoff hopefuls will tell us all a lot about the quality of their rosters tonight.
What Time is Monday Night Football Tonight?
DATE: Monday, November 21, 2022
TIME: 8:15 p.m. ET
Tonight's game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be announced by the longtime pairing of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.
What Channel is Monday Night Football On Tonight?
GAME: San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
ANNOUNCERS: Joe Buck (PxP), Troy Aikman (color)
LIVE STREAM: ESPN.com, ESPN+
NFL Livestream For 49ers vs. Cardinals
The Niners-Cardinals game can be live-streamed on ESPN.com and ESPN+.
How Many Primetime Games Do the 49ers Have This Year?
The 49ers have five primetime games this year, the maximum allowed by the NFL. They were presumably given ample television time to show off their new young quarterback, Trey Lance, but he went down for the year with leg injury in Week 2. As a result, Jimmy Garoppolo has been the man under center for every primetime game thus far. This is the fourth primetime matchup for San Francisco and the last will come in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
How Many Primetime Games Do the Cardinals Have This Year?
The Cardinals have four primetime games this year as the magic that Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury can produce is great television when it's working. Tonight's game will mark their second primetime matchup of the year, with another Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots Patriots and a Christmas Day Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still to come.
Last Time the 49ers Won on Monday Night Football
The Niners last won on MNF earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 239 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel and the defense starred.
Last Time the Cardinals Won on Monday Night Football
The Cardinals last won on MNF back in 2020 against the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10. Kyler Murray threw two touchdowns and Kenyan Drake added two more on the ground.
49ers vs. Cardinals Matchup History
The 49ers lead the all-time series against the Cardinals, 32-29. As you can see, the two teams have matched up very often over the years as divisional opponents and they like each other as much as one would expect. In recent history the two teams have been good, too, which gives each matchup more meaning.