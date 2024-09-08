How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants time, TV channel, live stream
Get ready for an exciting NFC showdown as the Minnesota Vikings head to the "Big Apple" to take on the New York Giants this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. Both teams are entering the 2024 season with new challenges and a fresh look, making this game a must-watch for NFL fans.
The Vikings will be navigating life without longtime franchise QB Kirk Cousins, who made a shocking move to the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. Adding to their challenges, first-round draft pick QB J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the Vikings in search of an offensive spark. Luckily, they still have the dynamic Justin Jefferson, arguably the best wide receiver in the league, ready to carry the load and make some magic happen on the field.
On the other side, the Giants have their shakeups after losing star RB Saquon Barkley to division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. However, franchise QB Daniel Jones, fresh off signing a massive contract extension, will look to prove he's worth every penny by leading the Giants to victory.
Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, September 8th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) vs. New York Giants
O/U: 41