How to watch Middle Tennessee vs Ole Miss, live stream, time and channel

Middle Tennessee will take on Ole Miss in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Matt Jones (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in this Week 2 matchup.

Last week Ole Miss Heisman hopeful QB Jaxson Dart put on a clinic, throwing for 418 yards and 5 touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Ole Miss is on fire and ready to show why they’re ranked No. 6 in the country.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee had a much closer call in their opener, edging out Tennessee Tech 32-25. Despite dominating on the ground with 118 rushing yards, they let Tennessee Tech outscore them 20-11 in the second half. =

Middle Tennessee vs #6 Ole Miss

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Middle Tennessee vs #6 Ole Miss (-41.5)

O/U; 62.5