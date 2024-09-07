How to watch Middle Tennessee vs Ole Miss, live stream, time and channel
Middle Tennessee will take on Ole Miss in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in this Week 2 matchup.
Last week Ole Miss Heisman hopeful QB Jaxson Dart put on a clinic, throwing for 418 yards and 5 touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Ole Miss is on fire and ready to show why they’re ranked No. 6 in the country.
Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee had a much closer call in their opener, edging out Tennessee Tech 32-25. Despite dominating on the ground with 118 rushing yards, they let Tennessee Tech outscore them 20-11 in the second half. =
Middle Tennessee vs #6 Ole Miss
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Middle Tennessee vs #6 Ole Miss (-41.5)
O/U; 62.5