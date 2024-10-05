How to watch Michigan State vs Oregon, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Michigan State Spartans will head west to take on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Friday night. This will be the first time that Autzen Stadium in Eugene will host a Big Ten matchup.
WATCH: Michigan State vs Oregon State Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Spartans are right in the middle of a grueling three-game stretch. They lost to Boston College 23-19 on September 21, Then came last weekend’s showdown against the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. They will have a tough test tonight but they will look to bounce back and show the Ducks they can compete.
WATCH: Michigan State vs Oregon State Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Oregon Ducks come into this undefeated and have played well at home, going 2-0, and have been flying on offense, averaging 30.5 points per game at home while giving up 24.0 points per game. The Ducks have scored 34 or more in their last three games while keeping opponents to 14 or fewer in three of their four matchups.
Michigan State vs #6 Oregon
- Date: Friday, October 4
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.