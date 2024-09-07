The Big Lead

How to watch Michigan State at Maryland, live stream, time and channel

Catch the college football action between Michigan State at Maryland in Week 2 on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Michigan State's D'Quan Douse, left, celebrates his safety with teammates during the first quarter in the game against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's D'Quan Douse, left, celebrates his safety with teammates during the first quarter in the game against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) host the Michigan State Spartans (1-0) at SECU Stadium on Saturday in a Big Ten matchup. Both teams are coming off impressive wins in Week 1 and are looking to keep their momentum rolling in this exciting conference matchup.

The Terrapins are coming off a big win over the UConn Huskies 50-7 as they look to bring the same energy at home today. Meanwhile, the Spartans picked up a gritty win over FAU in a 16-10 victory and will need to slow down the Maryland offense if they want to pick up a dub today.

This will be a fun one on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Watch: Michigan State vs Maryland on the Big Ten Network | Stream on Fubo

Michigan State vs Maryland

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Michigan State vs Maryland (-8.5)

O/U: 44.5

