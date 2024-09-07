How to watch Michigan State at Maryland, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) host the Michigan State Spartans (1-0) at SECU Stadium on Saturday in a Big Ten matchup. Both teams are coming off impressive wins in Week 1 and are looking to keep their momentum rolling in this exciting conference matchup.
The Terrapins are coming off a big win over the UConn Huskies 50-7 as they look to bring the same energy at home today. Meanwhile, the Spartans picked up a gritty win over FAU in a 16-10 victory and will need to slow down the Maryland offense if they want to pick up a dub today.
This will be a fun one on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Michigan State vs Maryland
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Michigan State vs Maryland (-8.5)
O/U: 44.5
