How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons, TV channel, time, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The 2024 NFL preseason is set to heat up this Friday as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. With both teams making bold moves in the offseason, this game promises to be an exciting preview of what’s to come.
The Falcons are ready to soar higher this season, and they’ve made some key changes to ensure they do just that. After finishing last season with a 7-10 record and landing third in the NFC South, the Falcons knew they needed to shake things up. Enter quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was signed in March to bring veteran leadership and stability to the offense.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins made their own moves after finishing with an impressive 11-6 record, tied for the best in the AFC East. However, they narrowly missed out on the division title after losing a tiebreaking Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Friday, August 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, FL), FOX (Atlanta, GA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)