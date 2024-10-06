How to watch Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots time, TV channel, live stream
The Miami Dolphins will take a trip to the north to take on the New England Patriots at 1 pm EST Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins have struggled since QB Tua Tagovailoa went out with a concussion during week 2's loss against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins have had three quarterbacks play since then, and nothing has stuck. QB Tyler Huntley will start again this weekend after a mediocre performance in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The 1-3 New England Patriots have fallen far since their week 1 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have had back-to-back stagnant performances, losing to the Jets and the 49ers in weeks 2 and 3. Jacoby Brissett remains the starter at QB while No.2 overall draft pick Drake Maye still waits his turn.
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, October 6th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-1)
O/U: 35.5