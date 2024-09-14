How to Watch Memphis vs Florida St: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Memphis Tigers will face off against the Florida St Seminoles in Tallahassee, Florida. This game will most certainly be one of the better matchups of week three and a game you are going to want to see.
The Memphis Tigers head into this matchup after winning their first two games by a combined total of 78- 17. The Tigers, guided by senior quarterback Seth Henigan, enter the game looking to keep their early undefeated season alive and pull off the upset of a power four team.
On the other side, the Florida St Seminoles are coming into the game after two shocking losses against two conference opponents in Georgia Tech and Boston College. The Seminoles, led by coach Mike Norvell, will look to settle some doubt and collect their first win of the season as they play in their first non-conference game.
Memphis vs Florida State
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Memphis vs Florida State (-6.5)
O/U: 52