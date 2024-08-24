How to watch McNeese vs Tarleton State: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Tarleton State Texans and McNeese Cowboys are ready to kick off their 2024 season with a Saturday night showdown at Memorial Stadium in Texas.
Tarleton State is looking to make a statement in their home opener, eager to show their fans that they mean business this season. Meanwhile, McNeese is rolling into town with confidence, ready to spoil the Texans' party and start their season with a bang.
This will be a fun one, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action live today:
McNeese vs Tarleton State
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
