How to watch Maryland vs Indiana, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Maryland Terrapins hit the road for a Big Ten conference showdown against the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Maryland comes into this game with a 3-1 record after starting the year with a couple of wins, they hit a bump in the road and fell in their Big Ten opener to Michigan State. The Terrapins like to put up points and they'll need them when they face up against a solid Hoosier squad.
On the other side, Indiana has been on fire this season, and are sitting at 4-0 and the first team in the FBS to rack up 200 points this season. The Hoosiers are coming off a 52-14 win over Charlotte as they look to continue their dominance in the Big Ten.
Maryland vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Maryland vs. Indiana (-7)
