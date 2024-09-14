How to Watch LSU vs South Carolina: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 16 LSU Tigers will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina. This SEC showdown which is also the College Gameday location is sure to be one of the best matchups of the week and a game you will not want to miss out on.
The LSU Tigers are entering the game with a 1-1 record after a disappointing loss to USC in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff game, and a blowout win against FCS opponent Nichols. Led by starting quarterback Max Nussmeier, the Tigers are looking to begin their SEC schedule with a win.
On the other sideline, the South Carolina Gamecocks are coming into the game off to a great start to their season after beating Old Dominion in week one and then surprisingly beating Kentucky by 25 points in their first SEC game of the year. With a stellar defense leading the squad so far, the Gamecocks are looking to carry their early season momentum into this primetime matchup and earn a win against a ranked opponent.
LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
