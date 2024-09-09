How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, time, TV channel, live stream
The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Detroit Lions on the road, as we get a playoff rematch from last year on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm EST.
The 2021 NFL Champs in the Los Angeles Rams are looking to get back to the Super Bowl as they start their 2024 campaign against a familiar face. QB Matthew Stafford will look to lead a talented offense that includes WR duo Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, and young RB Kyren Williams to a win.
As one of the most improved teams in the league this past year, the Lions will want to capitalize on their recent success after falling short to the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC championship. They have a star-studded cast on both offense and defense that is led by HC Dan Campbell.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions
- Date: Sunday, September 8th
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Detroit Lions (-4.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams
O/U: 52.5