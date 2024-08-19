The Big Lead

How to watch Leicester City vs Tottenham: Premier League live stream, TV channel, odds

Tune into the Premier League on Monday and catch all the action live.

By Kilty Cleary

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the King Power Stadium to face off against Leicester City in a Premier League clash this Monday.

Leicester City will open up a new chapter this season, adjusting to being without their Championship-winning coach Enzo Maresca. With a mix of seasoned veterans and young talent, Leicester will be looking to make a statement in their first Monday outing of the season

On the other side of the pitch, the Spurs arrive with top-four ambitions at the forefront. After coming close last season, Tottenham are determined to make this their year. A victory at the King Power Stadium would be the perfect way to signal their intent and set the tone for the season ahead.

Leicester City vs Tottenham

  • Date: Monday, August 19
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines

Leicester City (+333) vs. Tottenham (-140)