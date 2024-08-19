How to watch Leicester City vs Tottenham: Premier League live stream, TV channel, odds
By Kilty Cleary
Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the King Power Stadium to face off against Leicester City in a Premier League clash this Monday.
Leicester City will open up a new chapter this season, adjusting to being without their Championship-winning coach Enzo Maresca. With a mix of seasoned veterans and young talent, Leicester will be looking to make a statement in their first Monday outing of the season
On the other side of the pitch, the Spurs arrive with top-four ambitions at the forefront. After coming close last season, Tottenham are determined to make this their year. A victory at the King Power Stadium would be the perfect way to signal their intent and set the tone for the season ahead.
Leicester City vs Tottenham
- Date: Monday, August 19
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Leicester City (+333) vs. Tottenham (-140)