The Raiders will face the Chargers in Week 1 of NFL action in LA on Sunday.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers, live stream, channel and time
By Kilty Cleary
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers kick off their 2024 NFL seasons at SoFi Stadium this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Raiders had a quiet preseason, going 0-2-1, and didn't give their starters much action. However, there's plenty of excitement surrounding the new additions to the team. The Raiders signed quarterback Gardner Minshew, and picked up Georgia tight Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL draft, giving Minshew another big target to hit. After an 8-9 finish last season, Las Vegas is hungry to climb back into playoff contention.
On the other side, the Chargers are looking to turn things around after a tough 5-12 season in 2023, which ended with a five-game losing streak. In comes new head coach Jim Harbaugh, fresh off a national championship run with Michigan, to shake things up. Quarterback Justin Herbert is still the face of the team, but the losses of WR Keenan Allen and RB Austin Ekeler are tough to overcome.
Both teams are ready to make a statement, but who will start the season with a win? Tune in this Sunday to find out!
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
O/U: 40.5