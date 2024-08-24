How to watch Jets vs Giants live: local TV channel, time, FREE live stream
The New York Jets and New York Giants will finish out their preseason on Saturday night.
By Kilty Cleary
The New York Giants and New York Jets square off at MetLife Stadium in a preseason Week 3 game on Saturday night. Both teams have had their ups and downs this preseason, and this matchup will be their final tune-up before the regular season kicks off.
If you don’t have cable or the NFL Network we have you covered. Here’s how you can catch the game:
Tune into the final week of the preseason, here is everything you need to watch and stream the action:
New York Jets vs. New York Giants
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, CBS (WCBS-New York, NY)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
