How to watch Jacksonville State vs Kennesaw State, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Kennesaw State Owls are about to reignite their rivalry in what promises to be an electric Conference USA matchup this Friday night.
WATCH: Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Live | Stream free on Fubo
These two programs have quite the history, having met four times before, with Kennesaw State leading the series 3-1. And if you were lucky enough to catch some of their previous matchups, you know this rivalry delivers nonstop action. Let’s not forget the insane 2018 game – one of the most thrilling college football showdowns ever. Kennesaw State edged out Jacksonville State 60-52 in a five-overtime game.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Kennesaw State Owls
- Date: Friday, October 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
