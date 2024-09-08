How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins: time, TV channel, live stream
The Miami Dolphins will open their season at home in Hard Rock Stadium up against Florida neighbor, the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 1.
The Dolphins and their high-octane offense look to continue the big play culture in Miami led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As well as a very good receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will look to impress along with speedy running backs Raheem Mostert and Dvon Achane.
The Jacksonville Jaguars behind young QB Trevor Lawrence will set their sights on success for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Alongside RB Travis Etienne these two are the leaders for a young and ambitious roster.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins
- Date: Sunday, September 8th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Miami Dolphins(-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
O/U: 49
