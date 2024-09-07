How to watch Iowa State vs Iowa, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) welcome the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) to Kinnick Stadium for one of the most high-profile in-state rivalries in college football.
The Hawkeyes are riding high after a dominant 40-0 beatdown of Illinois State in Week 1. Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara showed why he’s leading the charge for Iowa, throwing for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns in an impressive debut. But it wasn’t just the offense, the Iowa defense came to play, holding Illinois State to a mere 56 rushing yards.
On the other side, the Cyclones handled business in their season opener with a 21-3 win over North Dakota, but it wasn’t without its struggles. Iowa State Quarterback Rocco Becht put up solid numbers, passing for 267 yards and 2 TDs, but the Cyclones will need to sharpen up their offensive execution if they want to keep up with a red-hot Hawkeyes team.
This will be a fun one on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Iowa State vs #21 Iowa
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
