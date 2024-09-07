The Big Lead

How to watch Iowa State vs Iowa, live stream, time and channel

Iowa State will take on Iowa in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Beau Freyler (17) takes down Iowa Hawkeyes' wide receiver Diante Vines (0) during the fourth quarter.
Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Beau Freyler (17) takes down Iowa Hawkeyes' wide receiver Diante Vines (0) during the fourth quarter. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitter

the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) welcome the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) to Kinnick Stadium for one of the most high-profile in-state rivalries in college football.

The Hawkeyes are riding high after a dominant 40-0 beatdown of Illinois State in Week 1. Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara showed why he’s leading the charge for Iowa, throwing for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns in an impressive debut. But it wasn’t just the offense, the Iowa defense came to play, holding Illinois State to a mere 56 rushing yards.

Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo

On the other side, the Cyclones handled business in their season opener with a 21-3 win over North Dakota, but it wasn’t without its struggles. Iowa State Quarterback Rocco Becht put up solid numbers, passing for 267 yards and 2 TDs, but the Cyclones will need to sharpen up their offensive execution if they want to keep up with a red-hot Hawkeyes team.

This will be a fun one on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Iowa State vs #21 Iowa

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Iowa State vs Iowa (-2.5)

O/U: 36