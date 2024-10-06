How to watch Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars time, TV channel, live stream
The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Indianapolis Colts in this AFC South divisional matchup on Sunday at 1 pm EST.
Although the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only 0-4 team in the NFL right now, they have lost 3 of their 4 games by one touchdown or less. There doesn't seem to be a specific problem, but this may turn into a rebuilding year for the young Jags squad. Trevor Lawrence has had some inconsistent games at quarterback, and will need to clean it up if he wants the team to accumulate some success this year.
The Indianapolis Colts have had back-to-back wins against the Bears and Steelers after starting the year 0-2. The biggest concern for the team right now is QB Anthony Richardson who is doubtful for Sunday's game with a hip injury. Veteran Joe Flacco will likely make his first start for the Colts, and looked solid after taking over for Richardson in last week's win against the Steelers.
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, October 6th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)
O/U: 45.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.