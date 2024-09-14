How to watch Indiana vs. UCLA, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Indiana Hoosiers head west to face the UCLA Bruins at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena. This West Coast Big Ten showdown kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Indiana is rolling into this matchup with some serious swagger, having dismantled their first two opponents by a combined score of 108-10. First-year head coach Curt Cignetti couldn’t have asked for a better start as he looks to lead the Hoosiers to their first conference road win since November 2022.
Meanwhile, UCLA is coming off a 16-13 win over Hawaii to kick off their season. It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but a win is a win, and now the Bruins are looking to build on that success. They are coming off a break and should have fresh legs on their home turf.
Indiana vs. UCLA
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch Free | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indiana -3.5 vs UCLA
O/U: 46.5
