How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The stage is set for Game 1 of the first-round best-of-3 series between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun this Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun dominated the regular-season series, winning 3 of 4 games against the Fever.
The Indiana Fever fought all season to secure the No. 6 seed, finishing with a 20-20 regular-season record. Led by rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, the Fever is an exciting young team hungry to make their mark on the playoffs. Clark, who averaged 16.5 points per game (PPG) in the four regular-season meetings with the Sun, will be the key player to watch for Indiana.
Meanwhile, the Sun enters the playoffs as one of the top teams in the league, having taken the regular-season series against the Fever. Connecticut’s balanced attack and experience give them the edge in this series. With a deep roster that knows how to play in the postseason, the Sun will be looking to set the tone early in Game 1.
Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
